MongoDB Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.26.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MongoDB Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $209.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $471.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.81 and a 200 day moving average of $204.42.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

