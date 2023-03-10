Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 2% Higher

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 5,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Monopar Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

