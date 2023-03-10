Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 2% Higher

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 5,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
The company has a market cap of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
