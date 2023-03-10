Morgan Stanley Boosts Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Price Target to GBX 921

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 793 ($9.54) to GBX 921 ($11.08) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.52) to GBX 825 ($9.92) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.46) to GBX 748 ($8.99) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 840 ($10.10) to GBX 835 ($10.04) in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $746.29.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Beazley has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

