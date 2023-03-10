Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $52.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

TX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

TX opened at $43.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.93. Ternium has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ternium will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter worth $57,000. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.