Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 85.4% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MACA stock remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. Moringa Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moringa Acquisition by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moringa Acquisition

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

