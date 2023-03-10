Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 9.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 536,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 136,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$97.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Mountain Province Diamonds

In other news, Senior Officer Reid Mackie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$21,000. Company insiders own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

