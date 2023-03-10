Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 3.3%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 23,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 216,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.44% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.