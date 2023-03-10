Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NBRV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

