Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
NBRV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.80.
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
