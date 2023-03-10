Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Buys 7,625 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,551,231 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $39,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after buying an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.23. 25,786,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,612,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.