Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,491 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 16,641 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.58. 313,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

