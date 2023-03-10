Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 212,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $817,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.02. 626,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,312. The company has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

