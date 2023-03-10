NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.11 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 212,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 124,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of NanoXplore from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NanoXplore Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market cap of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.10.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

