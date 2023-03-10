Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Taboola.com Stock Down 4.8 %

TBLA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $749.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Taboola.com Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 127,139 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 329,575 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.