Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
TBLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.66.
Taboola.com Stock Down 4.8 %
TBLA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $749.86 million, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
