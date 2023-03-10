NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

NetEase Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,179. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,784,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,135,000 after purchasing an additional 441,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,322,000 after acquiring an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in NetEase by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,561,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,619 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after acquiring an additional 233,489 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

