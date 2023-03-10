Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 20,743 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,584 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,743 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cheniere Energy worth $326,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.71. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

