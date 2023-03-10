Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,936,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.80% of Exponent worth $257,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,507. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $98.38.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,275 shares of company stock worth $455,120 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.