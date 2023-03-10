Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $597.52 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,265,006 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,916 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $597,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 102,648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Costco Wholesale from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.11. 634,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $210.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

