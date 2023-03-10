Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 155,880 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,431,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155,880 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.22% of QUALCOMM worth $275,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $116.58. 2,413,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,547. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. The company has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.41.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

