Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 391,337 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,803,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 391,337 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $265,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 738,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $69,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 38,264 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

DIS stock traded down $1.74 on Friday, hitting $94.40. 6,453,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,458,258. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $172.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

