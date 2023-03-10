New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN)

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NEN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 127.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth $652,000.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

