New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $39.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently 329.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 84.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.