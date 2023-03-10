New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 3.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 102,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,599,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $0.95 to $0.90 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in New Gold by 37.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 209,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,432 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,811,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in New Gold by 66.7% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at $9,586,000. Institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

(Get Rating)

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.