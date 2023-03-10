New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.74. 598,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,352,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

