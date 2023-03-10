New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.74. 598,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,352,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
