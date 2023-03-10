New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading 3.6% Higher

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $40.74. 598,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,352,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.14.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

