Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a growth of 2,502.8% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NCMGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Newcrest Mining Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,265. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

