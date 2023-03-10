NEXE Innovations (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Shares Down 2.6%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

NEXE Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25.

About NEXE Innovations

NEXE Innovations Inc manufactures and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

