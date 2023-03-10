NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,706,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.88. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.