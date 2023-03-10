Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

