Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.2 %

Nextracker stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. Nextracker has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

