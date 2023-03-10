Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Stock Price Down 50%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) fell 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 396,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 223,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

