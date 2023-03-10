Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shot up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.90. 41,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 99,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Noah in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noah has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Noah by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,994,000 after buying an additional 93,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Noah by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

