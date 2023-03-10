Noble Rock Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Shares Down 1.8%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 17,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 26,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noble Rock Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRACU. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 369,650.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

