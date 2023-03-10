Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Noodles & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Noodles & Company Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Noodles & Company by 1,254.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

