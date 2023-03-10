Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Director Acquires $61,920.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) Director Charles Michael Cirillo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NECB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,079. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $245.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.13.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northeast Community Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

