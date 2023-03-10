Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.01. 15,474,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,389,176. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $573.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.23 and its 200-day moving average is $163.85.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.