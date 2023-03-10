Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Grows Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Altria Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.13. 1,484,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

