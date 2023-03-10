Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in Home Depot by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.42. 635,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,445. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.28 and a 200 day moving average of $304.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $297.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

