Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 56,350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,350 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 6.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,182,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,786,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

