Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE DE traded down $12.73 on Friday, hitting $408.69. 549,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $421.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

