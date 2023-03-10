Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $422,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 218.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Tesla by 230.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 143,554 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,351,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,128,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,193,192. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $172.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average of $202.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $547.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

