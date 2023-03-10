Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $196.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

