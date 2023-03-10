Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 752 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $240.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

