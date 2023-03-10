NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.18. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 8,045 shares traded.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

