NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Short Interest Down 50.4% in February

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get NTT DATA alerts:

NTT DATA Stock Performance

Shares of NTDTY stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.14.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

Further Reading

