NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s 6th Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,314 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.14. The stock had a trading volume of 17,670,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,413,086. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $575.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

