Nvwm LLC Buys 58 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $547.82. The company had a trading volume of 375,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,575. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $211.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

