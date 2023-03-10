Nvwm LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 59,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 577,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,640. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $42.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

