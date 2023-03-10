Nvwm LLC Sells 1,780 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.56.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,741,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.85 and a 200 day moving average of $336.65. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

