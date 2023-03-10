Nvwm LLC Sells 405 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Sonoco Products makes up 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE:SON traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. 137,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.39.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

