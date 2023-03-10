NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $300.86 Million

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One NXM token can now be bought for about $45.63 or 0.00223558 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $300.86 million and approximately $76,165.28 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NXM has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

NXM

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 44.55958999 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $74,394.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

