O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Trading Down 0.9%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 5,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.
O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
